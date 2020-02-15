MODERN LOVE: A tale of two Madisons

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The season of love is swirling through the air and with that, you’ve probably heard one or two stories of love and love lost, but perhaps you haven’t heard a story quite as bizarre as the tale of two Madisons.

It all started when Green Bay native, Steve Damp, had thought future wife, Ashley, was from Madison, Wisconsin, “That’s kind of far to travel, but not a big deal,” Steve thought. However, picking up on Ashley’s unfamiliar accent, Steve soon realized she was not from Wisconsin at all, “Honey, I’m from Madison, North Carolina,” said Ashley.

However, the couple didn’t let the states come between them. After several months of talking on the phone for hours on end daily, Damp eventually made the trip to North Carolina to meet Ashley.

Ashley made the trip to Wisconsin shortly after and says, “Love must have carried us because I was a full-time single mom teaching high school science full time and still up in the wee hours talking on the phone with him.”

Living in different states wasn’t the only challenge in their relationship. Language barriers proved to be more difficult than they had thought, “We’re going shopping and she’s like, ‘Hey, go get the buggy.’ I’m like, ‘I don’t see babies, I don’t see a horse.’ She goes, ‘A buggy!’ I’m like, ‘That’s a shopping cart!'”

Overcoming distance and language barriers the couple finally tied the knot and merged their families together. Steve and Ashley now share seven kids ranging from 8 to 23 years old. “They’re like a wild herd of elephants,” Steve joked.

The Damp family now resides in Green Bay, where Ashley says she is still adjusting to the harsh Wisconsin winters and the life up north with Steve.

