Modern Love: The ‘Date Your Mate Challenge’

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s Valentine’s Day and while some will be celebrating with chocolates or flowers (or both!), others will be spending the day by breaking away from the typical.

Some local area couples are breaking away from the cycle of chocolates and flowers and, instead, giving themselves a challenge this Valentine’s Day. A pair of life coaches from De Pere are doing just that and helping get others involved.

For Kerry Geocaris and her husband Brad, helping others is a way of life. The two are life coaches, guiding individuals and couples to their full potential. But when their own relationship reached a repetitive funk, they decided to make up their own challenge. Something that could help both them and others, spurring the creation of a series of videos titled ‘Date Your Mate.’

“It’s unique because they come up with things you can do at home together, spur of the moment things, writing things on paper, working together and connecting as a couple in any multitude of ways,” said Natasha Vandenbush, Wellness Manager/Life and Parenting Coach with Simply Kerry.

There are 12 challenges, or emails, that get sent to those who participate. Each is different from the one before, resulting in a dopamine kick- or that feeling of a spark.

“The dopamine response is a reaction we get when we first see each other together or spending that amount of time together- what kicks off the relationship to begin with,” says Vandenbush. “When that goes on for a while- and it’s exciting and it’s fresh and it’s new- that’s amazing. That’s what people tend to start to, not regret, but miss.”

One of those couples was Callie and Geoffrey Lacy. Married for 18 years, the Lacys were ready for a relationship rekindling of sorts. So they sought out some help from Simply Kerry.

“It seemed like it was going to be a little onerous but then we got into it and it was fun!” said Geoffrey Lacy.

“What Kerry’s challenge did was make you focus on it being a date,” says Callie Lacy. “So no screens, we were talking to each other, we were laughing- just having a lot of fun. It really made you think of all of those things that you really initially liked about the other person and it was good.”

It has even made a lasting impact on the husband and wife, turning even the most routine task into a significant moment.

AN EXTENDED INTERVIEW WITH CALLIE AND GEOFFREY

“Sometimes if I have to go grocery shopping on Saturday, I’ll be like, ‘Hey, do you just want to come with me?'” said Callie. “So instead of me just going and him just doing something here, as busy as we are and as much as it’s not really efficient with time, we’ll both end up going and we’ll turn that into a quality moment that we spend together- even if it’s through the aisles of Festival.”

And it’s even caused a few surprises along the way…

“We had to, and I still carry it with me, a little note about things we like about each other so I still have my little note that Callie wrote me that I keep with me right here all the time,” says Geoffrey. “So it has had a lasting effect, the whole thing.”

