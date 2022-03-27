FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A molten aluminum spill at Mercury Marine in Fond du Lac resulted in a small fire igniting on Sunday morning.

According to the Fond du Lac Fire and Rescue, just after 1:30 a.m., crews responded to Mercury Marine, located at 545 W. Pioneer Road, for a report that there was a fire near a machine inside the facility.

By the time crews arrived, 30 employees, who were near the incident, had already evacuated safely.

Upon further investigation, officials found the small fire located on the floor next to an industrial machine and a moderate amount of smoke throughout Plant 17.

The small fire was determined to have started due to the machine spilling molten aluminum on the floor resulting in crews extinguishing the fire using dry chemical fire extinguishers to avoid any potential hazard or explosive interaction with applying water to the molten aluminum product.

There were no reported injuries.