THERESA, Wis, (WFRV) – A 13-year-old death investigation involving a baby girl that was found dead and abandoned in Dodge County has finally been resolved.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation began on April 29, 2009, after deputies found the 8-pound body of the infant, later named ‘Baby Theresa’ by local deputies, in a garbage bag near the Village of Theresa.

An autopsy conducted by the Dodge County Medical Examiner determined that Baby Theresa was a full-term baby girl at the time she was discovered. The medical examiner also reported finding no evidence that Baby Theresa was murdered concluding that the incident was a ‘fetal demise,’ which means that Baby Theresa may have died prior to, or during birth.

Wanting to give Baby Theresa a proper and dignified burial, deputies raced to find any relatives of hers, to no avail.

This led to deputies, accompanied by community members, to lay Baby Theresa to rest at the Lowell Cemetery on May 11, 2009.

Determined to not let Baby Theresa’s case go cold, for nearly 13 years deputies continued their investigation until they finally caught a break.

Thanks to advances in forensic science, authorities identified Karin Luttinen of Milwaukee as Baby Theresa’s biological mother in 2021.

Luttinen is now being charged with Concealing the Death of a Child. This charge is a Class I Felony and punishable by not more than $10,000, or imprisonment by no more than three years and six months or both.

Officers with the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and the Dodge County Medical Examiner’s Office are grateful that after so many years this case has been resolved.