APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Appleton Public Library held a groundbreaking event for its new building on Tuesday afternoon.

The family-friendly event took place at 225 North Oneida Street in Appleton, where the celebration marked the beginning of the construction phase.

Fun activities, including music, touch-a-truck, community art, and more, were on hand for the momentous occasion.

“The groundbreaking of the Appleton Public Library is more than just an architectural achievement,” said Library Director Colleen Rortvedt, “it is a moment of celebration and reflection where we can gather as a community to honor the past and look forward to the future together.”

The Appleton Library will continue operating out of its temporary location on the city’s east side until the construction project is complete.

The new library is expected to be ready in late 2024 or early 2025.