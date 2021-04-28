GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Moms get in for free at NEW Zoo for Mother's Day

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The NEW Zoo & Adventure Park is honoring all moms for Mother’s Day with free admission as well as gifts.

The NEW Zoo says moms will receive gifts courtesy of the NEW Zoological Society, Wery’s Sweet Summer Bloomers and Seroogy’s Chocolates while supplies last.

“Mother’s Day has always been a special day of celebration for our Zoo family, and a tradition for so many in our community to enjoy the day here at the Zoo. We look forward to honoring all the moms who have done so much for so many people,” says Zoo Director Neil Anderson.

The event will have a capacity limit, and the NEW Zoo is encouraging guests to purchase tickets in advance. Mothers and children under three are free to enter.

Tickets can be purchased on the NEW Zoo’s website.

