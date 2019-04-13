Update: Monarch Alternative Capital purchases Shopko Optical

FRIDAY 5/17/19 3:10 p.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Monarch Alternative Capital LP has announced that they have successfully acquired Shopko Optical and plan to relocate nearly 80 of its current locations housed inside Shopko stores to freestanding locations.

In April, Shopko entered a binding term sheet with Shoptikal LLC, an affiliate of Monarch Alternative Capital LP, to acquire the optical business.

Original story: Shopko enters binding term with Shoptikal to acquire Shopko Optical

SUNDAY 4/14/19 9:33 p.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Shopko announced Saturday that it has entered into a binding term sheet with Shoptikal LLC, an affiliate of Monarch Alternative Capital LP, to acquire Shopko Optical under section 363 of the Bankruptcy Code.

Under the agreement, Shoptikal LLC intends to purchase Shopko Optical for $8.5 million in cash, plus the assumption of certain liabilities.

Shopko’s Chief Executive Officer, Russ Steinhorst says, “We are pleased and encouraged by the interest shown in our optical business. Shopko is excited to partner with Monarch to continue to serve patients and customers in our local communities.”

As of now, other qualifying businesses are able to submit competitive bids.