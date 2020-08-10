Green Bay woman raising nearly three dozen monarch butterflies

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – An uplifting story from a local viewer of her own personal monarch sanctuary.

Michelle Hall, from the rural Green Bay area is raising nearly three dozen monarch butterflies from caterpillars.

Hall says she noticed the caterpillars in her garden were being eaten up by stink bugs, so she collected as many as she could. She provides them a safe place to do their magic, then releases the amazing monarchs butterflies when they emerge from their cocoon.

Hall says she released two yesterday and two more today.

Latest Stories