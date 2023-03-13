GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash in Green Bay Monday morning involving a loaded bus left one person with minor injuries.

Green Bay Police tells Local 5 that the crash happened on Monday just after 8:30 a.m. at Military Avenue and Dousman Street.

Officials state that witnesses saw a van run a red light and crash into a Green Bay Metro bus. There were reportedly people on the bus but none of them were hurt.

The only person hurt was the driver of the van who reportedly suffered only minor injuries. Police say the crash site should be cleared around 12 p.m.

No other details are available. Local 5 will update this story if more information is released.