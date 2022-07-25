APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The first and second cases of monkeypox have reportedly been confirmed in Appleton.

The Appleton Health Department (AHD) announced that on July 21 the first case of orthopoxvirus, presumed to be monkeypox, was confirmed in an Appleton resident. A second case was confirmed one day later.

These two cases are reportedly unrelated.

As of July 22, only eight cases of orthopoxvirus, presumed to be monkeypox, have been confirmed in Wisconsin. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have reported 2,323 cases of orthopoxvirus. That is as of July 20.

The Appleton Health Department is monitoring this situation closely with local, state and federal partners. The most important thing for the public to know is that there is a low risk for community transmission. Intimate partner-to-partner contact with someone that has visible symptoms remains the most common form of transmission. Appleton Health Officer Dr. Charles Sepers

The disease is described as a rare but possibly serious disease and has new, unexplained rash and skin lesions in the genital and groin regions. Officials say that this might get confused with rashes that are caused by sexually transmitted diseases.

The risk of widespread transmission of monkeypox to the public is ‘relatively low’, according to the AHD. This virus does not reportedly spread easily from person to person.

Those most at risk for monkeypox are:

People who had close physical contact with a person who has monkeypox (such as household members or intimate partners).

People who had close physical contact with a person who had a rash that looks like monkeypox.

People who attended events or venues where monkeypox transmission has occurred.

AHD wanted to urge all clinicians to be alert to patients with similar rashes and to test for monkeypox if symptoms are presented.

