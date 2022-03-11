MONROE, Wis. (WFRV) – Band and choir students from Monroe High School surprised everyone on Wednesday when they played and sang the Ukrainian national anthem for one of their teachers.

Alla Schwartz, a German teacher who had lived in Ukraine 8 years ago walked into the gym holding a vase of flowers. To her surprise, the band and choir were standing there, geared out in blue and yellow. The students played and sang the Ukrainian National Anthem with pride for their instructor.

“I didn’t expect it at all. When I heard them singing in Ukrainian, I started crying,” said Schwartz.

Ukraine has been under invasion from Russia since February. This has prompted the ‘Support Ukraine’ initiative throughout the state of Wisconsin.

Social Studies teacher Patrick Kenny organized the idea, but it was the students who really went all out. They created signs that read: ‘We love Frau Schwartz’ and ‘We support you.’ The students also made cut outs and gathered sunflowers.

The band and choir have been practicing the National Anthem of Ukraine since Monday.

“Students who I don’t even know would come up to me in the hallway and ask how can we help, how are you holding up? It makes me realize that people care,” said Schwartz.