ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – Big-time family fun returns to the Resch Center in April 2024 when world champion athletes and their 12,000-pound vehicles tear up the dirt.

Monster Jam, the most unexpected, unscripted, and unforgettable motorsports experience for families and fans in the world, returns on Friday, April 5, through Sunday, April 7, 2024.

Officials say that fans will be on the edge of their seats as they watch the world’s best drivers show off crazy skills and all-out racing in fierce head-to-head battles for the Event Championship.

Engineered to perfection, the Monster Jam trucks push all limits in freestyle, skills, donuts, and racing competitions.

Those interested in attending will get to see some of the best of the best, including Brandon Vinson and the legendary Grave Digger, MJ Solorio and El Toro Loco, Ashley Sanford and Megalodon, Dalton Widner and Jurassic Attack, Berto Trevino and the Monster Mutt Rottweiler, Tony Ochos and ThunderROARus, James Calhoun and the Earth Shaker, and Devin Winfield with the Velociraptor.

Tickets for Monster Jam go on sale on December 12 at 10:00 a.m. Those interested can also purchase a Monster Jam Pit Pass for a preshow pit party on Saturday and Sunday.

For ticket information, click here.