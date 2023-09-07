(WFRV) – A man from Green Bay was officially charged with multiple drug-related crimes after authorities started doing controlled buys back in February 2023.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 48-year-old Charles Gordon is facing 18 charges following a drug investigation. Authorities did multiple controlled buys that started all the way back in February 2023.

The criminal complaint details 12 controlled buys that took place, with the most recent one happening on August 29. Authorities determined that an address on South Ridge Road was Gordon’s residence based on a lot of the buys and seeing him come and go from the residence.

On August 29 around 5 p.m., authorities did a search warrant at the residence on South Ridge Road. The complaint says that the following items were seized during the search:

115.66 grams of cocaine-base

38.04 grams of cocaine

10.03 grams of fentanyl

9.07 grams of marijuana

Prescription pills

Two firearms

$1,750 in buy funds

Additional $1,090

The residence was within an estimated 500 feet of the Ashwaubenon High School property. When Gordon was interviewed, he was reportedly deceitful and made ‘blatant lies’ according to the complaint.

Gordon did allegedly admit that he had two people distributing illicit drugs for him. He also mentioned that he had been involved in selling illicit drugs since he lost his job.

Gordon is charged with the following:

Manufacture/Deliver Cocaine (>1G but <=5G) Felony

Up to 12 and a half years in prison (can be increased by six years due to being a subsequent offender) Manufacture/Deliver Cocaine (>1G but <=5G) Felony

Up to 12 and a half years in prison (can be increased by six years due to being a subsequent offender) Manufacture/Deliver Cocaine (>1G but <=5G, On or Near a School) Felony

Up to 12 and a half years in prison (can be increased by six years due to being a subsequent offender… can also be increased by five years because offense happened near Ashwaubenon High School) Manufacture/Deliver Cocaine (>1G but <=5G, On or Near a School) Felony

Up to 12 and a half years in prison (can be increased by six years due to being a subsequent offender… can also be increased by five years because offense happened near Ashwaubenon High School) Manufacture/Deliver Cocaine (>1G but <=5G) Felony

Up to 12 and a half years in prison (can be increased by six years due to being a subsequent offender) Deliver Fentanyl (<=10G, On or Near a School) Felony

Up to 15 years in prison (can be increased by six years due to being a subsequent offender… can also be increased by five years because offense happened near Ashwaubenon High School) Manufacture/Deliver Cocaine (<15 – 40G, On or Near a School) Felony

Up to 25 years in prison (can be increased by six years due to being a subsequent offender… can also be increased by five years because offense happened near Ashwaubenon High School) Deliver Fentanyl (>10 – 50G, On or Near a School) Felony

Up to 25 years in prison (can be increased by six years due to being a subsequent offender… can also be increased by five years because offense happened near Ashwaubenon High School) Deliver Fentanyl (<=10G, On or Near a School) Felony

Up to 15 years in prison (can be increased by four years due to being a subsequent offender… can also be increased by five years because offense happened near Ashwaubenon High School) Deliver Fentanyl (>10 – 50G, On or Near a School) Felony

Up to 25 years in prison (can be increased by six years due to being a subsequent offender… can also be increased by five years because offense happened near Ashwaubenon High School) Deliver Fentanyl (>10 – 50G, On or Near a School) Felony

Up to 25 years in prison (can be increased by six years due to being a subsequent offender… can also be increased by five years because offense happened near Ashwaubenon High School) Deliver Fentanyl (>10 – 50G, On or Near a School) Felony

Up to 25 years in prison (can be increased by six years due to being a subsequent offender… can also be increased by five years because offense happened near Ashwaubenon High School) Possession With Intent to Deliver Cocaine (>40G, On or Near a School) Felony

Up to 40 years in prison (can be increased by six years due to being a subsequent offender… can also be increased by five years because the offense happened near Ashwaubenon High School) Possession With Intent to DeliverFentanyl (>10 – 50G, On or Near a School) Felony

Up to 25 years in prison (can be increased by six years due to being a subsequent offender… can also be increased by five years because the offense happened near Ashwaubenon High School) Possession of a Firearm by a Felon Felony

Up to 10 years in prison Maintaining a Drug Trafficking Place Felony

Up to three and a half years in prison (can be increased by four years due to being a subsequent offender) Possession of THC Felony

Up to three and a half years in prison Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Misdemeanor

Up to 30 days in prison

Court records show that Gordon was in court on August 31 and had his cash bond set at $250,000. He is due back in court on September 12 for his preliminary hearing.

No additional information was provided.