ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – Looking for some weekend fun in the Village of Ashwaubenon? Head over to the Moose Lodge for a Police K9 Vests Fundraiser.

Located at 846 Morris Avenue in Ashwaubenon, the Moose Lodge says the event is open to the public, regardless of what the weather is supposed to be like.

Organizers will be serving up burgers, brats, hot dogs, and northeast Wisconsin’s famous booyah. There will be raffles and demonstrations from local police K9’s during the event.

All proceeds from food, donations, and raffles will be donated to the Green Bay Area Community Fund for Police K9 Vests.

Due to construction on Morris Avenue, organizers say there is limited access. However, the Borvan Street entrance to the Moose Lodge remains open.

For more information regarding the fundraiser, you can click here.