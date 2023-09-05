(WFRV) – In what officials describe as a rare species in Wisconsin, was sighted in northern Wisconsin.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) posted on its Facebook page about a moose sighting in Vilas County. Apparently, multiple moose have been seen by Snapshot Wisconsin trail cameras.

The picture, which was reportedly captured in June, shows a moose in a grassy area. It is the first confirmed detection of moose in Wisconsin this year.

Officials also mentioned that moose are considered a rare species in Wisconsin. The Snapshot Wisconsin staff and volunteers are reportedly excited to come across this image.

Wisconsin DNR on Facebook

More information about the Snapshot Wisconsin can be found on the DNR’s website.