Moped driver dead after being struck by car in Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Fond du Lac Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred over the weekend.

Authorities say they responded to a report of a car striking a moped at the intersection of South Pioneer Road and Forest Avenue shortly before 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 26.

Officers arriving on the scene found the operator of the moped – 62-year-old Thomas Norton – with life-threatening injuries.

Norton was transported to the Fond du Lac County Airport by Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue where the ThedaStar Helicopter transported him to Neenah in critical condition.

Fond du Lac Police say Norton died later Saturday from his injuries.

According to the preliminary investigation into the accident, police say Norton was stopped for a stop sign facing west on Forest Avenue and failed to yield to the right of way while attempting to make a left turn onto South Pioneer Road.

Norton was then struck by a Studebaker driven by a 74-year-old North Fond du Lac man, who was not injured.

No other details are available at this time.

