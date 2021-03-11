Moraine Park gets $10k donation to purchase medical training equipment

FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Moraine Park's Paramedic program receives a donation from Waupun Memorial Hospital, a member of Agnesian Healthcare. Pictured left to right are Anna Gleason of West Bend, paramedic student; Kayla Jacobson of Oakfield, paramedic student; Christopher Dean, paramedic instructor; Steven Hoepfner of Fond du Lac, paramedic student; and Drew Novak, paramedic instructor.

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Moraine Park Technical College received a donation to help purchase 44 Portable Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Jump Bags.

According to officials, a $10,000 donation from Waupun Memorial Hospital was given to the Morain Park Foundation. The donation is to purchase 44 Portable EMS Jump Bags and will be used as a learning tool for the following programs:

  • Emergency Medical Responder (EMR)
  • Emergency Medical Technician (EMT)
  • Advanced Emergency Medical Technician (AEMT)
  • Paramedic program students

“COVID-19 had a significant effect on our hands-on classroom time. While we’ve done an excellent job at adapting and finding alternatives, these bags allow students to continue their learning and practice skills outside of the classroom.” says, Drew Novak, paramedic instructor.

The EMS bags are designed around the tools and equipment needed in the field.

The items included in the bags are:

  • Simple Airway Devices
  • SAM Splint
  • Blood Pressure Cuff
  • Stethoscope
  • Bandages
  • Cervical Collar
  • Gloves
  • Bag Valve Masks
  • Tourniquet

“These kits will help our future paramedics and EMTs get the training they’ll need to provide the very best emergency care within our communities,” says, DeAnn Thurmer, President, Ripon Medical Center/Waupun Memorial Hospital.

Officials say the donation will serve the educational needs of approximately 400 students over the next five to ten years.

