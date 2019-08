FOND DU LAC, Wisc. ( WFRV ) – Moraine Park Technical College is once again hosting it’s Tech Knowledge College for students entering grades 6 to 8.

The annual summer camp is a fun and interactive way for students to explore the wide variety of courses the college has to offer.

The event also allows the opportunity for participants to explore the skills and careers needed today and in the future.

To find out more about Tech Knowledge College or Moraine Park visit www.morainepark.edu