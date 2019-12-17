Moraine Park introduces “Promising Futures” program

FOND DU LAC, Wis. ( WFRV ) – Moraine Park Technical College now has a second debt-free tuition program called Promising Futures.

This program was created to benefit adults, in Moraine Park’s district, who need access to affordable education.

Eligible students must reside in Moraine Park’s district, be between the ages of 24 and 64 on the first day of the starting semester, not have previously earned an associate or baccalaureate degree, be eligible for Pell funding through FAFSA, have either a cumulative GPA of 2.25, an ACT of 15 or higher, or pass Moraine Park’s Accuplacer testing, and enroll in one of the eligible programs, determined by the Department of Workforce Development.

Currently, there are 21 associate degree and 12 technical diploma programs that are part of the Promising Futures program.

Moraine Park Promising Futures program provides up to 10 consecutive semesters (not including summer) of debt-free tuition, as well as additional services including mentoring, tutoring, assistance with financial aid filing, and other support services.

For more information on the Promising Futures program and a full listing of eligible programs, visit morainepark.edu/promising-futures.