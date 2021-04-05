Moraine Park plans to have in-person commencement ceremony

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Moraine Park Technical College announced plans for a limited access in-person commencement ceremony.

According to officials, Moraine Park normally uses Fond du Lac High School to host the annual ceremony, but with the increased restrictions at the K-12 level, the college looked for a replacement. The Radisson Hotel and Conference Center in Fond du Lac will be this year’s host.

“Last year presented many difficult scenarios outside of our control,” “While this year has had its fair share of challenges, we at least had time to consider options and prepare,” says Bonnie Baerwald, Moraine Park president.

The college says it explored holding an outdoor ceremony on campus and hosting a virtual ceremony. In the end, the college decided to use the Radisson Hotel after they presented an option to use their facility.

“The Radisson offers a large open space, and by utilizing their facility, we can hold an in-person ceremony that otherwise would likely not be possible,” Baerwald said.

Only graduates and Moraine Park employees executing the event will be allowed to attend. The college says it is expecting 350 graduates to participate in the ceremony.

The college says family, friends and supporters are not able to participate in person, but they will be able to watch via a live stream.

For more information regarding the ceremony visit Moraine Park’s website.