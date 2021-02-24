Moraine Park student receives Presidential Student Community Impact Award

FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – For only the third time, Moraine Park Technical College awarded its Presidential Student Community Impact Award.

Barbara Turner, from Beaver Dam, received the award for her 200 plus hours of volunteer work.

Moraine Park says Turner is the third person to receive the award and currently has over 240 volunteer hours. Turner has mainly served those hours at the Beaver Dam Area Chamber of Commerce.

The Presidential Student Community Impact Award is not the only recognition Turner has received as she was honored with the inaugural Beaver Dam Area Chamber of Commerce Emerging Leader Award.

“I am very grateful and honored to receive this award. I would like to thank Mary Vogl-Rauscher, Leadership Development Instructor in Moraine Park, and Tracy M. Propst, Executive Director at the Beaver Dam Chamber of Commerce, for the volunteering opportunities,” says Turner.

The Student Community Impact Award program recognizes students who complete service-learning, log their hours and submit a reflection on their service time at Moraine Park.

There are levels to the award depending on how many hours are served:

  • Bronze Award 25-49 hours
  • Silver Award 50-99 hours
  • Gold Award 100-199 hours
  • Presidential Award 200+ hours

According to Moraine Park, Turner is currently enrolled in the Business Analytics program and is scheduled to graduate in May 2021.

“Barbara consistently demonstrates that she is a committed, dependable, hard-working individual with a high degree of integrity,” says Bonnie Baerwald, Moraine Park President.

