Moraine Park Technical College holds 2020 Manufacturing Skills Academy Ceremony

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Nine students completed Moraine Park Technical College’s 2020 Manufacturing Skills Academy program.

A total of nine students finished the program, four from Computer Numerical Control (CNC) and five from Welding.

Moraine Park Technical College held its fall 2020 Manufacturing Skills Academy completion ceremony on Dec. 23.

According to a release, the program was designed to combat the skilled worker shortage by offering a variety of boot camp sessions. The boot camp sessions are free to participants, teach skills that are unique to a particular pathway, and connect students with area employers.

The program also combines a 144-hour paid internship with coursework, including Occupational Math, Print Reading, Team Building, Problem Solving, and program-specific courses.

The students who completed the CNC boot camp are:

Loni Gromacki of Germantown

April Novak of Fond du Lac

Ethan Strebe of Fond du Lac

Brian Wilson of Fond du Lac

The students who completed the Welding boot camp are:

Nathaniel Horner of Beaver Dam

Timothy Lowe of Fond du Lac

Robin Robertson of Colgate

Steven Stathas of Jackson

Xavier Thomas of Fond du Lac

Moraine Park has had over 400 participants in the Welding and CNC boot camp programs since its induction in 2012.

The graduation speakers were Timothy Lowe and Ethan Strebe.

According to a release, Moraine Park’s Skills Academy boot camps are free to participating students, thanks to financial support from community resource partners and the Workforce and Training (WAT) grants.

Registrations for the spring 2021 boot camp program are now being accepted. For more information, visit their website.