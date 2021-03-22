Moraine Park to continue offering in-person classes for 2021 fall semester

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Moraine Park Technical College released its fall 2021 academic plan which included the continuation of face-to-face classes for the fall 2021 semester.

Moraine Park resumed many face-to-face classes at the beginning of the fall 2020 semester.

“The pandemic has really intensified our commitment to our students and forced us to reevaluate their changing needs,” says Jim Eden, vice president of academics at Moraine Park.

According to Moraine Park, throughout the pandemic, monitoring showed very few cases and no significant impact on operations across Moraine Park’s three campuses.

Moraine Park issued precautions including:

Mandatory face coverings

Classroom spaces set for appropriate distancing

Limited student events

Stricter sanitary procedures

A door-handle protocol to address nightly cleaning in employee offices and common spaces

Moraine Park says these precautions will likely continue into the 2021-2022 academic year.

Eden also mentioned that he is hopeful that student activities and a full campus reopening can happen by fall.

For more information on registration visit Moraine Park’s website.