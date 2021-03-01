FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Moraine Park to help prepare students for work from home careers

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – With the COVID-19 pandemic creating an increased need for remote workers, Moraine Park Technical College is offering a program to help address that need.

Moraine Park’s Virtual Assistant program, formerly the Office Assistant program, was modified to address the increased needs for virtual workers.

“There was an increased need for virtual careers well before COVID-19. Now with the changes that resulted from the pandemic, I feel this program will help many individuals find employment options that work for their new reality,” says Amy Harmsen, an instructor at Moraine Park.

Moraine Park says that students learn a broad range of skills in the program that helps address local businesses’ needs.

According to Moraine Park, the Virtual Assistant program is the only program of its kind in the state.

“This degree isn’t just for virtual careers. It helps to prepare business professionals all around,” says Harmsen.

For more information regarding the Virtual Assistant program visit their website.

