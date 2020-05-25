1  of  2
More answers in Door County blaze that forced the response of over 50 firefighters

LIBERTY GROVE, Wis. (WFRV) – More answers are beginning to surface after a Saturday evening fire near Sister Bay forced the response of at least 50 Door County firefighters.

According to Sister Bay/Liberty Grove Fire Chief Chris Hecht, the fire started Saturday night around 9 p.m. at a condo in the Town of Liberty Grove.  Although the cause of the fire remains under investigation, firefighters say it appears to have started on the deck before spreading to the roof and inside the condo.

And while more than 50 firefighters from several fire departments battled the blaze, Fire Chief Hecht says no one was hurt.

In a breathtaking video posted by the Sister Bay/Liberty Grove Fire Department, the narrating firefighter explains the potentially life-saving reasons to keep your door closed when you sleep.

As he walks through the home that has been completely ravaged by the flames, he opens a door into a virtually undamaged bedroom.

Watch the full video below:

