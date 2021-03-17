More bad news for Memorial Day weekend festival in De Pere

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) More bad news for a local Memorial Day weekend festival in Northeast Wisconsin. Kris Schuller reports for the second year in a row, Covid has closed down Celebrate De Pere.

Normally over Memorial Day weekend Voyageur Park is a place where thousands gather for Celebrate De Pere. But for a second year in a row Celebrate is canceled, the reason again – Covid.

“I know this much; it was a very difficult decision for them not to go forward. Actually, not to go forward two years in a row,” said De Pere Mayor James Boyd.

In a statement the group’s Board of Directors says, “Celebrate De Pere 2021 has been canceled – due to current concerns for the health, safety and welfare of all.”

“It’s a decision they made, it was solely their decision and I truly respect it,” Boyd said.

But it’s not the only event held that weekend that’s being canceled again. Just added to the list, the De Pere Kiwanis Memorial Day Parade.

“As you can imagine it was a difficult decision to make,” said Terry Hasselbacher.

The parade chairman says his group was hoping for a way to bring the parade back after canceling – like Celebrate – the year before. But safety is always the top priority.

“Working with the De Pere Health Department, they just didn’t feel it was in the best interest to have up to 10,000 people close together at this time due to Covid restrictions,” said Hasselbacher.

Two large events again canceled, which attract thousands of people for three days of family activities, fireworks and fundraising for local non-profits.

“It really brings the community together and at the same time, it showcases the City of De Pere in a very positive light,” Boyd said.

Decisions that De Pere business owner Sarah Hickey certainly understands.

“It’s not surprising based on everything going on. It’s just something that’s overall a little bit disappointing for people,” Hickey said.

But both groups say take heart – 2022 is not that far away.

“Certainly, we’ll be back and hopefully bigger and better,” said Hasselbacher.

“De Pere’s a better place because of Celebrate De Pere and what they have done and we just hope they come back next year, bigger, stronger and better than ever,” Boyd said.

Celebrate was scheduled to mark its 30th anniversary last year in 2020. Hasselbacher says the parade has been going on some 67 years.