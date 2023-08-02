GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Outagamie County have released more information regarding the officer-involved shooting on Tuesday in Grand Chute.

According to a release from the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, around 3 p.m., investigators with the Grand Chute Police Department were attempting to locate 34-year-old Pierce Don Lee Folkerts from the Green Bay area for active felony and parole violation arrest warrants.

Investigators observed Folkerts near an apartment complex in the area of West Spencer Street and South Bluemound Drive in Grand Chute. When an investigator approached Folkerts, he fled on foot between several apartment buildings.

Lieutenant Russ Blahnik with the Grand Chute Police Department

Radio traffic, witness statements, and camera footage all confirm Folkerts produced a handgun, making it a dangerous situation for all law enforcement involved.

Folkerts allegedly continued to flee and attempted to gain entry into one of the apartment buildings. He also reportedly continued ignoring officers’ commands to “drop the gun,” and Lieutenant Russ Blahnik fired his duty firearm to stop the active threat.

Folkerts was hit in the lower leg area by two bullets. Medical aid was rendered before Folkerts was transported to a local hospital for treatment. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Authorities continued investigating the incident and, upon closer investigation, determined the facsimile gun that was displayed by Folkerts was not a real firearm.

Lieutenant Russ Blahnik is a 15-year veteran of the Grand Chute Police Department.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing, and the Grand Chute Police Department has no further comment at this time.

Per department protocol, any officers involved in the shooting will be placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.