MAPLE GROVE, Wis. (WFRV) – Additional details regarding a Shawano County bonfire incident that left multiple people injured over the weekend have been released.

The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office released more information about the bonfire incident that happened on October 15. The incident reportedly happened in the early morning hours of October 15.

It was mentioned that the Pulaski School District told the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office that it will not be allowed to do interviews at the schools. Because of this, detectives from the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office will be at the Pulaski Police Department on October 19.

From 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., detectives are asking any victims or witnesses who have not talked with law enforcement to come to the police department. The sheriff’s office says it is trying to gather as much information as possible.

The Pulaski Police Department is located at 585 East Glenbrook Drive.

This includes statements and any videos that show what happened.

Authorities say there are an estimated 17 victims who all self-transported themselves to multiple hospitals in the area. The injuries reportedly range from critical to others who have been released from the hospital.

Based on the information gathered by authorities, there are an estimated 30 to 40 total victims. Authorities also believe there are other witnesses who were not injured.

Those that want to speak to the detectives working on the case can call 715-526-3111. There are multiple GoFundMe accounts for those who were affected by the incident.

No additional information was released, and the investigation is ongoing.