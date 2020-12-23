More help for renters could be coming with COVID-19 relief bill

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) — Property Manager Jeff McLaughlin says it’s been a hard year for renters.

“With unemployment and people staying at home, it’s been a lot,” he said.

McLaughlin works for Appleton’s Pfefferle Management.

“We do get a number of calls from people that for whatever reason are running behind on their bills, and we work with them quite a bit,” he told Local 5 Wednesday.

According to McLaughlin, there are plenty of resources for renters in need of a helping hand in the Fox Valley.

He says the first step is for a tenant to reach out to their property manager for help.

“We can direct them into different areas to try to ask for assistance,” he said.

If it’s signed by the president, the new COVID-19 relief bill would provide $25 billion in rental assistance.

That money will go to organizations that provide assistance.

“And there’s going to be some questions that you’re going to have to answer to them, and they’ll ask you to sign just an agreement about the money and what it’s going to be used for.

The bill would also extend the nationwide ban on evictions to January 31st.

“Of course we’re not charging late fees or anything like that,” McLaughlin said.

Nearly a year into the pandemic, property managers like McLaughlin say they’re making it work with renters.

“Really we just work with them on making payments, whether it’s 100 dollars this month or 200 next month, whatever it might be,” he said.