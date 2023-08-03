NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – More details are emerging about the deadly officer-involved shooting that occurred at a Neenah gas station on Wednesday.

A release provided by the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, which is leading the investigation to review the incident, gives a few more details from the shooting that transpired at the Mobile Gas Station on South Commercial Street in Neenah.

Deputies say that the Lake Winnebago Area MEG Unit was involved in an undercover operation and was attempting to arrest a 37-year-old man from the Oshkosh area who had numerous warrants for his arrest.

Preliminary investigations reveal that the suspect displayed a weapon inside the gas station, leading to two officers using deadly force. Immediate medical aid was provided, however, the man would later die at a local hospital.

The release notes that one of the officers from the Appleton Police Department is 42 years old and is a 5-year veteran of the Appleton PD with 10 years of other law enforcement experience as well.

The other is a deputy from the Outagamie Sheriff’s Office. He is a 31-year-old, 6-year veteran of the Outagamie Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation is ongoing. Local 5 will continue to update this story when more information is available.