PULASKI, Wis. (WFRV) – The investigation into the Pulaski bonfire incident has reportedly concluded, and charges have been/will be forwarded for three people.

The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office says it has finished its investigation into the bonfire incident that injured multiple people. Authorities said that charges will be forwarded for review against three different people.

A 17-year-old boy from Green Bay, a 16-year-old boy from Pulaski and the homeowner are the three that will have charges forwarded. The charges will reportedly be forwarded later this week to the Shawano County District Attorney’s Office.

The homeowner was reportedly present during the incident. The two teenagers will have the following charges recommended against them:

Second Degree Reckless Injury

Negligent Handling of Fire

There was no information on what charges will be forwarded for the homeowner. Authorities provided the following statement:

This was a tragic event. An event that due to reckless, and negligent behavior of those responsible, caused physical, emotional, and mental pain for those affected. Pain that we hope will continue to improve in the coming days, weeks, and months, but we also understand this is something that will never be forgotten by those impacted. We would like to once again, extend our heartfelt condolences to those affected, and the Pulaski Community as a whole. Shawano County Sheriff’s Office

No additional information was provided, Local 5 will update this story as more details are released.