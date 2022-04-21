CHILTON, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials with the Calumet County Sheriff’s Office will hold a Thursday press conference to provide more information on the body of Starkie Swenson that was found back in September.

The Calumet County Sheriff’s Office tells Local 5 that they are holding a press conference regarding the death of Starkie Swenson. Swenson was found dead back in September 2021.

There were no details as to what information will be provided during the conference. The conference is scheduled for 3:30 p.m.

