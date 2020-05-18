More rain and flooding expected for parts of northeast Wisconsin

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The weather across northeast Wisconsin has been on repeat for all of Sunday and unfortunately, it stuck on rain.

Trucks and cars are forced to make a u-turn at the Neil LaFavre boat launch in Suamico because strong winds and rapidly rising waters have crept over their natural bank and poured onto nearby streets making some roads impassable.

Periods of heavy rain are expected at least through Monday, so the Green Bay Metro Fire Department has warned residents living in flood-prone areas: Be prepared to evacuate.

Local 5 viewer Cindy Shaeve provided a picture of her rain gauge showing six inches of accumulation in Sheboygan.

Back in Brown County, as residents braced for another downpour, it seems only the pelicans and ducks are making strides with the heavy rains.

The National Weather Service predicts peak flooding is expected to occur late into Monday morning for Brown County.

Brown County has a non-emergency page with links to helpful flood resources.

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5