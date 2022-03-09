APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – World Relief Fox Valley and Fox Valley Technical College have teamed up to help refugees, who’ve resettled in the Fox Cities, learn to improve their English skills through the English Language Learning (ELL) course.

Mohammad Azimy, a refugee from Afghanistan, is enrolled in ELL. He has been in the United States for around five months. Azimy says he was a dentist back home and hopes to continue his career here, but there have been some challenges.

“Now I applied to different clinics and dental programs, but no one responds to me,” explained Azimy.

He completed six years of medical school and has his certifications with a degree, but they are not accepted here. “This is another problem, you have to take an IMBD exam, which tests you from the on the first and second year of your education,” he said. It’s been eight years since Azimy finished school, but he says he is determined to complete his goals here.

“His English is pretty good already,” said Gillian Giles-Skelton, ELL instructor. Giles-Skelton says Azimy is a great student, who’s outgoing. “In this class, we have so many different Countries and students just love it. Mohammad is just so easy to talk to, so they share and have fun,” she added.

With the war in Ukraine underway, FVTC is getting prepared for additional refugees, who could relocate to the area. No official word on that just yet, but they will be ready. Open enrollment is ongoing this semester, with around 90 students already in class.

