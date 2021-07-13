More than 100 church-related abuse claims filed with DOJ

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Department of Justice says it has received more than 100 reports of abuse by clergy and faith leaders across the state since announcing a statewide investigation in April.

The justice department said Tuesday that reports received so far include allegations of abuse and also relate to how churches and religious organizations responded to abuse. The reports concern clergy and faith leaders of multiple religious organizations. They also include some reports of abuse not related to any religious organization and some reports include claims against multiple abusers.

Attorney General Josh Kaul, a Democrat who is up for reelection next year, announced the investigation in April.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

UW-Green Bay introduces new Athletic Director Josh Moon

Bay Port grad and Raiders fullback Alec Ingold talks year three in the NFL

Bucks Game 3 Win

WBCA All Star Classic

11-On Tournament

Timber Rattlers feeling the love