ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Civic Symphony of Green Bay says that more than 1,000 people enjoyed its free concert at the Pilotsmith Flight School Jet Air Hanger on Saturday.

Timberly Kazmarek Marbes, who is part of the volunteer orchestra and handles communications for the group, says that around 1,000 people took the free shuttle to the Austin Straubel International Airport hangar from the off-site parking at the Oneida Casino.

If you consider the volunteers, as many as 1,200 people took part in the event, which was a 90-minute concert featuring flight-themed music from the likes of ‘Danger Zone’ and other hits.

In addition, there was a pre-concert festival that included face painting and an instrumental petting zoo, where folks could give an instrument a try.

Perhaps the most popular station was the flight simulator, where eventgoers got to experience a simulated flight provided by Pilotsmith, Inc.

Members of the military and veterans were asked to stand during the Armed Forces Salute, which played the hymn of the five branches of military (Air Force, Army, Coast Guard, Marines, and the Navy)

Darren and Shelly Johnson of Daddy D Productions performed several songs, including a sing-along with the audience to ‘America the Beautiful.

Celebrating its 29th season, the Civic Symphony of Green Bay is currently offering discounted ticket prices for its scheduled concerts at St. Norbert’s College.

Local 5’s Michele McCormack served as emcee for the event.