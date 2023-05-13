GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – More than one thousand students crossed the stage at the University of Wisconsin Green Bay’s 2023 commencement ceremony, student Gabrielle Krueger says nothing is impossible.

“Actually, I think it’s possible for anybody, I’m actually a single mom of three kids and if I can do it you can,” explained Krueger.

Gabrielle Krueger is receiving her associate degree and credits her instructors for her success.

“I think that the professors have all been very supportive. I mostly was a virtual student online and I just really have to commend the professors for being super flexible with me,” stated Krueger.

Krueger plans to further her education at the university.

“I feel like it’s a stepping-stone for me I’m hoping to continue on to my bachelor’s degree next year,” explained Krueger.

The university now has more than 50,000 graduates.