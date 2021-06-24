More than $140M for Wisconsin’s tourism and entertainment industries, says Gov. Evers

FILE – In this March 21, 2019 file photo, Governor Tony Evers arrives to a ceremony at the State Capitol in Madison, Wis. Gov. Evers made it official Saturday, June 5, 2021, announcing his bid for a second term in the battleground state where he stands as a Democratic block to the Republican-controlled state Legislature.(Steve Apps/Wisconsin State Journal via AP)

(WFRV) – Gov. Tony Evers announced Thursday that more than $140 million in grants will be invested to businesses and organizations that play an integral role in Wisconsin’s tourism and entertainment industries.

Officials say that the new grant programs will be invested in industries hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, including live event venues, movie theaters, summer camps, minor league sports, and the lodging industry. Additional investments will be made in reopening Wisconsin historical sites and marketing support for Wisconsin’s tourism industry.

“Wisconsin is bouncing back stronger than ever,” said Gov. Evers. “Whether it’s an urban or a rural destination, these investments will help make sure that local venues and businesses come out of this pandemic ready to welcome folks from communities around Wisconsin and across the country. Wisconsin is the best place to live, play, and work, and investing in businesses that promote culture and entertainment in our communities will pay dividends for Wisconsinites and communities across our state.”

The investments announced by Gov. Evers today include:

$75 million for lodging grants

$11.25 million for movie theaters

$12 million for live event small businesses

$2.8 million for minor league sports teams

$10 million for live venues

$15 million for destination marketing organizations

$8 million for summer camps

$1 million for the Wisconsin Historical Society to assist in reopening historical sites

$7.5 million to increase marketing support for Wisconsin’s tourism industry.

Many local entertainment groups are feeling especially grateful for the funding coming their way. Shortly after the news was released, the President of the National Association of Theater Owners of Wisconsin & Upper Michigan, George Rouman shared, “We are thankful to be operating in a state like Wisconsin that has identified our ongoing struggle, and also recognizes the cultural importance that our movie theaters have in their communities.”