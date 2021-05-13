GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

More than 2,000 NWTC students set for May graduation

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Over 2,000 students from Northeast Wisconsin Technical College (NWTC) will receive degrees, diplomas and certificates this spring semester.

According to officials, there was a 27% increase in the number of high honor and honor students when compared to May 2020.

“We are proud of our graduating students who have achieved this life-changing accomplishment,” says Dr. Jeff Rafn, NWTC president.

NWTC provided some statistics regarding the 2021 class including:

  • 2,320 students (from all three campuses and five regional centers) are candidates for graduation.
  • Approximately 945 will receive their degrees with honors or high honors.
  • 200 are graduating as Phi Theta Kappa members.
  • 10 are international students.
  • 81 are veterans of the United States armed forces.

NWTC’s 2021 Virtual Commencement Ceremony is scheduled to be held at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, May 21 at 6:00 p.m.

