More than 2,000 NWTC students set for May graduation

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Over 2,000 students from Northeast Wisconsin Technical College (NWTC) will receive degrees, diplomas and certificates this spring semester.
According to officials, there was a 27% increase in the number of high honor and honor students when compared to May 2020.
“We are proud of our graduating students who have achieved this life-changing accomplishment,” says Dr. Jeff Rafn, NWTC president.
NWTC provided some statistics regarding the 2021 class including:
- 2,320 students (from all three campuses and five regional centers) are candidates for graduation.
- Approximately 945 will receive their degrees with honors or high honors.
- 200 are graduating as Phi Theta Kappa members.
- 10 are international students.
- 81 are veterans of the United States armed forces.
NWTC’s 2021 Virtual Commencement Ceremony is scheduled to be held at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, May 21 at 6:00 p.m.