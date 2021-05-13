More than 2,000 NWTC students set for May graduation

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Over 2,000 students from Northeast Wisconsin Technical College (NWTC) will receive degrees, diplomas and certificates this spring semester.

According to officials, there was a 27% increase in the number of high honor and honor students when compared to May 2020.

“We are proud of our graduating students who have achieved this life-changing accomplishment,” says Dr. Jeff Rafn, NWTC president.

NWTC provided some statistics regarding the 2021 class including:

2,320 students (from all three campuses and five regional centers) are candidates for graduation.

Approximately 945 will receive their degrees with honors or high honors.

200 are graduating as Phi Theta Kappa members.

10 are international students.

81 are veterans of the United States armed forces.

NWTC’s 2021 Virtual Commencement Ceremony is scheduled to be held at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, May 21 at 6:00 p.m.