OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Thousands gathered for the 25th annual ‘Lifest’ Christian Music Festival in the City of Oshkosh.

Rob Brinks and his family have attended the festival for years and say it leaves a lasting impact on the entire state of Wisconsin.

“You bring in this many Christians from all over the state and out of state,” said Brinks. “I think that impact of having all the different believers traveling from all over the different places, they impact people around them.”

Brinks says that attending the event allows him and his family to continue to grow in their faith.

“It’s a community,” stated Brinks. “You’re amongst your peers, and you’re amongst other believers.”

The festival includes live music, vendors, and more. Festival Director John Dougherty says the community receives an economic boost by hosting.

“The festival is a huge economic impact on the Oshkosh area,” said Dougherty. “We bring in about $6 million to the area every year through hotels, food, and all the things that happen here.”

As the Brinks family enjoys the festival, they’re hoping to inspire others to follow Christ.

“Jesus can do anything,” said Julie Brinks. “He can change your life, and it’s going to be between with than without. We all know the kind of world we live in right now, and the only hope we have is in Jesus Christ.”

Lifest will conclude on Sunday, July 9.