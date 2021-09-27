More than $20,000 in grant money awarded to local crime prevention programs in Brown County

BROWN Co, Wis. (WFRV)- In efforts to help better the local community, the Crime Prevention Foundation of Brown County is awarding 8 local Crime Prevention programs with grants.

The grant funding being awarded to the local programs is more than $20,000 officials explain.

The Crime Prevention Foundation shared word of the grants on Monday, September 27. Of that money, $1,000 is provided by the Greater Green Bay Community Foundation, according to the release.

Listed below are each program receiving grant money, the unique program provided by the organization, and the amount of funding as well.

Big Brothers Big Sister of NE Wisconsin Bigs and Badges Mentorship Program $3,000

Volunteer Center of Brown County Reading Coaches for Kids proficiency program $3,000

Howe Elementary School Girls on the Run program $3,000

Children’s Museum STEM After School Outreach programs $3,000

Ashwaubenon Public Safety In-the-field Fingerprint equipment $2,880

Brown County YMCA Youth Engagement Initiative activities $2,880

Green Bay Bicycle Collective Earn a Bike Program $3,000

Golden House Programs dedicated to ending relationship abuse $3,000



Brown County’s Crime Prevention Foundation also mentioned in the release that with these new grants, the Foundation has provided now more than $300,000 for local programs designed to help prevent crime.