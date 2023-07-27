OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Hundreds of warbirds are landing at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh.

Warbird pilot Peter Bales says the airshow allows pilots to show their appreciation for aircraft.

“I love flying this aircraft,” said Bales. “I was fortunate to get this aircraft back in 1997, and all I did to it was paint it. I’ve been flying it ever since.”

The airshow features more than 300 warbirds. Vietnam War veteran Phill Phillips says he is no stranger to the airshow.

“I do bring [the warbird] to Oshkosh from time to time because preserving the history of this airplane and all the airplanes on the airport today, especially the warbirds, is very important,” explained Phillips.

Bales says he hopes to inspire the next generation to learn more about warbirds.

“Well, there’s a lot of history here,” said Bales. “It goes back to prior to World War II through Vietnam and up to [the] current time. It’s just a lot of history, so if you’re at all interested in history in the military, this is the place to come.”

The Warbirds of America is hosting tours for those interested in visiting the exhibit during EAA AirVenture Oshkosh.