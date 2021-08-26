FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

More than $300k worth of drugs seized during traffic stop in FDL County, 2 men in custody

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A traffic stop on I-41 in Fond du Lac County resulted in a deputy finding over an estimated $300,000 worth of illegal drugs.

According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, on August 18 around 7:15 p.m., Deputy Kohlmann stopped a vehicle on I-41 southbound near USH 151. Kohlmann reportedly noticed indications of drug use and believed the people in the vehicle could be in possession of illegal drugs.

Deputy Kohlmann’s K9 partner Ace strongly alerted on the vehicle. Following a search of the vehicle the following illegal drugs (in addition to drug paraphernalia) and a firearm were found:

  • 2,328 grams (5.1 pounds) of methamphetamine
  • 13.3 grams of crack cocaine
  • 7,282 grams (16.25 pounds) of marijuana
  • Loaded .357 magnum revolver

Authorities say the estimated street value of the drugs is $306,000. The two people inside the vehicle are from the Milwaukee area and were taken into custody. They reportedly had existing warrants in addition to new charges coming from this traffic stop.

The two men and their charges are:

  • 40-year-old Senen Rosado
    • Party to a Crime – Possession with Intent to Deliver Amphetamine >50 grams – Class C Felony
    • Party to a Crime – Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine (>5-15 grams) – Class E Felony
    • Party to a Crime – Possession with Intent to Deliver THC (>2,500-10,000 grams) – Class F Felony
    • Party to a Crime – Possess a Firearm/Convicted of a Felony – Class G Felony
    • Party to a Crime – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Misdemeanor
    • Three Counts of Felony Bail Jumping – Class H Felony
    • Two Counts of Misdemeanor Bail Jumping – Class A Misdemeanor
  • 38-year-old Ian Stradins
    • Party to a Crime – Possession with Intent to Deliver Amphetamine >50 grams – Class C Felony
    • Party to a Crime – Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine (>5-15 grams) – Class E Felony
    • Party to a Crime – Possession with Intent to Deliver THC (>2,500-10,000 grams) – Class F Felony
    • Party to a Crime – Possess a Firearm/Convicted of a Felony – Class G Felony
    • Party to a Crime – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Misdemeanor

Both men are reportedly held on a $100,000 cash bond with additional conditions and remain in custody at the Fond du Lac County Jail.

Investigators from the Lake Winnebago Metropolitan Enforcement Group are continuing the investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Appleton native makes history, hired by Gamblers as first-ever on-ice female coach in USHL history

Pat Connaughton Wins Golf Outing

Neil Seering's Adversity

Luxemburg-Casco football coach opens up about coaching during the pandemic

Blizzard Report: Green Bay falls in season finale against Sioux Falls

Bay Port head coach Gary Westerman interview