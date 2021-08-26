More than $300k worth of drugs seized during traffic stop in FDL County, 2 men in custody

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A traffic stop on I-41 in Fond du Lac County resulted in a deputy finding over an estimated $300,000 worth of illegal drugs.

According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, on August 18 around 7:15 p.m., Deputy Kohlmann stopped a vehicle on I-41 southbound near USH 151. Kohlmann reportedly noticed indications of drug use and believed the people in the vehicle could be in possession of illegal drugs.

Deputy Kohlmann’s K9 partner Ace strongly alerted on the vehicle. Following a search of the vehicle the following illegal drugs (in addition to drug paraphernalia) and a firearm were found:

2,328 grams (5.1 pounds) of methamphetamine

13.3 grams of crack cocaine

7,282 grams (16.25 pounds) of marijuana

Loaded .357 magnum revolver

Authorities say the estimated street value of the drugs is $306,000. The two people inside the vehicle are from the Milwaukee area and were taken into custody. They reportedly had existing warrants in addition to new charges coming from this traffic stop.

The two men and their charges are:

40-year-old Senen Rosado Party to a Crime – Possession with Intent to Deliver Amphetamine >50 grams – Class C Felony Party to a Crime – Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine (>5-15 grams) – Class E Felony Party to a Crime – Possession with Intent to Deliver THC (>2,500-10,000 grams) – Class F Felony Party to a Crime – Possess a Firearm/Convicted of a Felony – Class G Felony Party to a Crime – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Misdemeanor Three Counts of Felony Bail Jumping – Class H Felony Two Counts of Misdemeanor Bail Jumping – Class A Misdemeanor

38-year-old Ian Stradins Party to a Crime – Possession with Intent to Deliver Amphetamine >50 grams – Class C Felony Party to a Crime – Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine (>5-15 grams) – Class E Felony Party to a Crime – Possession with Intent to Deliver THC (>2,500-10,000 grams) – Class F Felony Party to a Crime – Possess a Firearm/Convicted of a Felony – Class G Felony Party to a Crime – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Misdemeanor



Both men are reportedly held on a $100,000 cash bond with additional conditions and remain in custody at the Fond du Lac County Jail.

Investigators from the Lake Winnebago Metropolitan Enforcement Group are continuing the investigation.