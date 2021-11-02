More than 500 dogs & puppies rescued from licensed breeder, hundreds of AWA violations discovered

(WFRV)- A U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) licensed breeder in Seymour, Iowa has surrendered more than 500 dogs and puppies currently in his care following the discovery of numerous violations.

The USDA documented nearly 200 violations of the Animal Welfare Act (AWA) that occurred at multiple locations throughout Iowa.

According to officials, the complaint against the breeder was filed by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) which described horrible conditions Daniel Gingerich was providing for the dogs, including dead dogs. Multiple dogs were discovered with untreated injures and illnesses like parvo, painful fur matting, dogs in cages far too small for the animal, and moldy food.

The Animal Rescue League of Iowa (ARL) and the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) are providing joint efforts in the removal, transportation, and sheltering of the hundreds and hundreds of dogs. ASPCA is assisting in operational planning, supporting veterinary forensic exams, legal & investigative assistance, and emergency sheltering supplies.

The rescue operation began on Thursday, October 14, which first removed 30 animals that had “acute medical distress” officials explain. Following that, 200 additional dogs were rescued following several days, and the dogs that have remained on the properties throughout all of these events have and continue to receive daily care.

The Wisconsin Humane Society’s Milwaukee campus welcomed 92 of those rescued dogs on Monday, November 1.

ARL’s CEO Tom Colvin explains the long-overdue actions needing to be done to those in the breeding industry. Saying, “we are thankful to all our partners in putting an end to this operation specifically, and we look forward to making this a step toward large-scale change.”