More than $6 million in harbor grants awarded to Wisconsin organizations

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Nine organizations, across Wisconsin, received grants totaling over $6 million to help maintain and improve harbor programs.

Gov. Tony Evers announced grants for nine harbor maintenance and improvement projects in Wisconsin.

According to a release, the improvements will boost statewide economic development by promoting waterborne freight, harbor infrastructure, and passenger cruise facilities.

“Wisconsin is fortunate to have a robust system of ports and harbors with our Great Lakes and the Mississippi River that border our state. We are committed to investing in strengthening our shipbuilding industry to support one of the most efficient transportation resources for our farmers and manufacturers, bolster economic development, and support good, family-supporting jobs,” says Gov. Evers.

The nine that received the grants are: