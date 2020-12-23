More than $6 million in harbor grants awarded to Wisconsin organizations

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Nine organizations, across Wisconsin, received grants totaling over $6 million to help maintain and improve harbor programs.
Gov. Tony Evers announced grants for nine harbor maintenance and improvement projects in Wisconsin.
According to a release, the improvements will boost statewide economic development by promoting waterborne freight, harbor infrastructure, and passenger cruise facilities.
“Wisconsin is fortunate to have a robust system of ports and harbors with our Great Lakes and the Mississippi River that border our state. We are committed to investing in strengthening our shipbuilding industry to support one of the most efficient transportation resources for our farmers and manufacturers, bolster economic development, and support good, family-supporting jobs,” says Gov. Evers.
The nine that received the grants are:
- DeLong Co, Inc. – Port Milwaukee: $1,250,000 to construct additional storage facilities
- City of Manitowoc – City Centre, LLC.: $1,250,000 to construct a rail system and loadout platform
- City of Sturgeon Bay – Sarter Marine Towing: $249,920 to construct new moorings and waterfront infrastructure
- City of Superior – C. Reiss Coal Company: $1,500,000 to construct a dock wall and dredge Saint Louis Bay for the development of a new harbor facility
- Town of Bell/Cornucopia: $460,586 to repair an existing dock wall
- Port of Manitowoc – Badger Carferry: $720,000 for emergency repair and reconstruction of the Badger Carferry ramp east counter-weight platform, investigate the condition of the west counterweight, and design needed improvements.
- City of Prairie du Chien – Prairie Sand & Gravel (Gavilon Grain): $250,000 to reconstruct and resurface a deteriorated harbor access road.
- Port Milwaukee – South Shore Cruise Facility: $500,000 to construct passenger handling facilities
- City of Oconto – Breakwater Park: $100,000 to repair a damaged breakwater structure protecting Oconto Harbor.
Latest Stories
- Trump vetoes defense bill, setting up possible override vote
- Wisconsin adds 69 new COVID-19 related deaths, total cases over 460,000
- Oshkosh Hazmat team called for incident in Neenah
- Wausaukee Wastewater Treatment Plant employee convicted of falsifying records
- Cousin of escaped murder suspect transported by Green Bay company, charged