More than just golf at this year’s Ryder Cup

KOHLER, Wis. (WFRV) — If you’re not a huge fan of golf, or just don’t want to spend the money on tickets for the big match-up, there are plenty of other fun, and free, things to do with the family.
The KOHLER Golf Party kicks off Wednesday at the Shops at Woodlake Kohler, 25 Woodlake Rd., in Kohler.
The event features multiple large screens to cheer on Team USA, live entertainment, and plenty of food trucks and drinks.
There is also an immersive exhibit, created by the Global Water Center, educating visitors about the world’s critical water issues and motivating them to become advocates for safe water.
Shops at the center will also offer special deals and sales.
Here’s a look at schedule of events:
Wednesday, Sept. 22
- 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.: Premiere of Carrying On, a documentary about the Caddie School for Soldiers
- 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.: Food trucks & food/beverage stations
Thursday, Sept. 23
- 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.: Global Water Discovery Center
- 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.: Buechel Stone Beer Tasting
- 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.: Food Trucks & Food/Beverage Stations
- 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.: Competition Opening Ceremony Live Stream
- 4:30 p.m. to 5:15 p.m.: Traeger BBQ – Chad Ward Chef Demo
- 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Live Music – Throwback Stereo
Friday, Sept. 24
- 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.: Competition Live Stream
- 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.: Global Water Discovery Center
- 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.: Food Trucks & Food/Beverage Stations
- 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. : Bucks Hoop Troop Performances
- 4 p.m. to 4:45 p.m.: Traeger BBQ – Chad Ward Chef Demo
- 5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.: Milwaukee Bucks Rim Rockers Performance
- 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.: Autograph Session with Bucks player Pat Connaughton
- 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.: Live Music – The Listening Party
- All day: – Shops at Woodlake Activation
Saturday, Sept. 25
- 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.: Competition Live Stream
- 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.: Global Water Discovery Center
- 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.: Food Trucks & Food/Beverage stations
- Noon to 4 p.m.: Bucks Hoop Troop Performance
- 1 p.m. to 1:45 p.m.: Traeger BBQ – Chad Ward Chef Demo
- 2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.: Milwaukee Bucks Rim Rockers Performance
- 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.: Autograph Session with Bucks Coach Mike Budenholzer
- 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.: Live Music – Scythian
- 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Live Music – Skerryvore
- All Day – Shops at Woodlake Activations
Sunday, Sept. 26
- 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.: Global Water Discovery Center
- Noon to 6 p.m.: Competition Live Stream
- Noon to 8 p.m.: Food Trucks & Food/Beverage stations
- 1 p.m. to 1:45 p.m.: Traeger BBQ – Chad Ward Chef Demo
- 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.: Live Music – Wait for Morning
- All day – Shops at Woodlake Activations