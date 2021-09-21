More than just golf at this year’s Ryder Cup

KOHLER, Wis. (WFRV) — If you’re not a huge fan of golf, or just don’t want to spend the money on tickets for the big match-up, there are plenty of other fun, and free, things to do with the family.

The KOHLER Golf Party kicks off Wednesday at the Shops at Woodlake Kohler, 25 Woodlake Rd., in Kohler.

The event features multiple large screens to cheer on Team USA, live entertainment, and plenty of food trucks and drinks.

There is also an immersive exhibit, created by the Global Water Center, educating visitors about the world’s critical water issues and motivating them to become advocates for safe water.

Shops at the center will also offer special deals and sales.

Here’s a look at schedule of events:

Wednesday, Sept. 22

3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.: Premiere of Carrying On, a documentary about the Caddie School for Soldiers

3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.: Food trucks & food/beverage stations

Thursday, Sept. 23

10 a.m. to 8 p.m.: Global Water Discovery Center

3 p.m. to 7 p.m.: Buechel Stone Beer Tasting

3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.: Food Trucks & Food/Beverage Stations

4 p.m. to 5 p.m.: Competition Opening Ceremony Live Stream

4:30 p.m. to 5:15 p.m.: Traeger BBQ – Chad Ward Chef Demo

5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Live Music – Throwback Stereo

Friday, Sept. 24

6 a.m. to 7 p.m.: Competition Live Stream

10 a.m. to 8 p.m.: Global Water Discovery Center

11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.: Food Trucks & Food/Beverage Stations

3 p.m. to 7 p.m. : Bucks Hoop Troop Performances

4 p.m. to 4:45 p.m.: Traeger BBQ – Chad Ward Chef Demo

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.: Milwaukee Bucks Rim Rockers Performance

5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.: Autograph Session with Bucks player Pat Connaughton

6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.: Live Music – The Listening Party

All day: – Shops at Woodlake Activation

Saturday, Sept. 25

9 a.m. to 7 p.m.: Competition Live Stream

10 a.m. to 8 p.m.: Global Water Discovery Center

11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.: Food Trucks & Food/Beverage stations

Noon to 4 p.m.: Bucks Hoop Troop Performance

1 p.m. to 1:45 p.m.: Traeger BBQ – Chad Ward Chef Demo

2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.: Milwaukee Bucks Rim Rockers Performance

3 p.m. to 4 p.m.: Autograph Session with Bucks Coach Mike Budenholzer

5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.: Live Music – Scythian

7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Live Music – Skerryvore

All Day – Shops at Woodlake Activations

Sunday, Sept. 26