MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Morgan Wallen will kick off his One Night At A Time World Tour in Milwaukee in April, and tickets go on sale to the public on December 9.

The Milwaukee Brewers announced that ACM Milestone Award Winner, Morgan Wallen, will launch his One Night At A Time World Tour in North America at American Family Field. Wallen will launch the tour in Milwaukee on Saturday, April 15.

The 36-city tour also includes HARDY, ERNEST and Baily Zimmerman. Tickets go on sale to the public on December 9 at 2 p.m. Fans can secure their seats on Ticketmaster.com, and officials say there is an eight-ticket limit.

Registration for the Morgan Wallen Verified Fan Presale is open and will close on December 4 at 11:59 p.m. The Verified Fan Presale is scheduled to start on December 7 at 2 p.m. It will run through December 8 at 10 p.m.

More information can be found here.

This is an exciting opportunity for American Family Field to host the launch of Morgan Wallen’s World Tour. We are proud of the ballpark’s star-studded lineup set for this summer and Wallen’s tour will begin a memorable series of concerts for the venue. Brewers President – Business Operations Rick Schlesinger

This won’t be the only major concert at American Family Field in 2023, as P!NK will perform on August 14. George Strait with special guests Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town will play on June 3.