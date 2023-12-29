OCONTO, Wis. (WFRV) – Emergency services responded to a residence in Oconto on Friday morning for an attached garage fire with flames visible.

According to the Oconto Fire & Rescue, firefighters were sent to the 100 block of Merill Lane shortly before 10:15 a.m. on December 29 for the incident. It was reported that all occupants had evacuated prior to law enforcement’s arrival.

An Oconto police officer was first to arrive on the scene and relayed information to firefighters stating that the fire was out. Responding crews found smoke coming out from the garage and extinguished any hot spots.

A second fire crew entered the house to check for any extension, but nothing was found. A fan was used to clear the structure of the smoke.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time, and there were no reported injuries to fire personnel or civilians.

No additional details were provided.