Mortgage rates fall creating opportunity for homeowners, as fear of coronavirus grips investors

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) If you’re in the market for a mortgage or to refinance your existing home loan, now may be the time to act. Kris Schuller reports interest rates at down, in part, because of the coronavirus.

For Justin Scott with Executive Mortgage it has been a very busy past few weeks.

“Friends and family, they tell their friends and family and people have been calling every day,” said mortgage loan officer Scott.

As the loan rates for mortgages he offers his customers have reached all-time lows.

“The pricing is all the way down to 3.125 on a 30-year fixed,” Scott said.

Creating what he calls a golden opportunity.

“The lowest they’ve been in my career,” he said.

Experts say mortgage rates have been falling recently because of concerns with the coronavirus, as investors get out of stocks and start buying bonds.

Last week the stock market saw its most dramatic stock sell-off since the 2008 financial crisis and financial planner Patrick Stoa says much of that money went into the 10-year treasury, pushing yields down

“The 10-year treasury bond is considered one of the safest assets in the world,” said Stoa, who works for Macco Financial Group.

But in turn – pushing down mortgage rates as well.

“When the 10-year bond drops, mortgage rates generally follow,” Stoa said.”They are pegged to each other, they rise and fall in tandem.”

And that Scott says has created an opportunity, with rates down roughly a full percentage point compared to a year ago.

“If you can drop a full percentage point on a $300,000 loan you’re probably saving $150 a month or so,” Scott said.

A silver lining to all the uncertainty caused by the coronavirus.

“You could technically get a 30 almost as low as 2.875 percent,” Scott said.

Scott says if you’re thinking about shopping for a mortgage or to refinance – now is the time to act.