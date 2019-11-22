WEST OF WINNEBAGO REGIONAL NEWS: Green Lake County, Marquette County, Waupaca County, Waushara County

Mosinee woman dead in Waupaca County crash

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FREMONT, Wis. (WFRV) — A 59-year-old woman from Mosinee is dead following a two-vehicle crash Thursday night.

According to the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened at around 9:15 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. Highway 10 at Old 49 Road in the Town of Fremont. Authorities believe the Mosinee woman, who was driving a car eastbound on Highway 10, was pulling into the intersection from the stop sign when her car was hit by a van.

The Mosinee woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the van (a 43-year-old Green Bay man) and the passenger (a 30-year-old Green Bay man) did not suffer any injuries.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the crash.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories