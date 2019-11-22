Mosinee woman dead in Waupaca County crash

FREMONT, Wis. (WFRV) — A 59-year-old woman from Mosinee is dead following a two-vehicle crash Thursday night.

According to the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened at around 9:15 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. Highway 10 at Old 49 Road in the Town of Fremont. Authorities believe the Mosinee woman, who was driving a car eastbound on Highway 10, was pulling into the intersection from the stop sign when her car was hit by a van.

The Mosinee woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the van (a 43-year-old Green Bay man) and the passenger (a 30-year-old Green Bay man) did not suffer any injuries.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the crash.